62nd Annual Kammann Sausage Fry goes on with a twist

News

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 62nd Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry continues this week, but with a twist.

This year, the Yuma Rotary Club will be hosting a drive-thru only event at the Yuma Civic Center Friday.

Tickets are $11 and include Walt Kammann sausage, beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, and a beverage. The fry begins at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m.

There will be two drive-thru lanes and drivers are encouraged to stay in their vehicles while they wait for a server to assist them.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or prior by clicking here.