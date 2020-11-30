Newsom could issue new stay-at-home order this week

News

California governor says spike in cases could lead to renewed restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state could see another statewide stay-at-home order as soon as this week.

In issuing his warning, Newsom cited a staggering increase in coronavirus cases across California. The state added more than 10,000 new cases on Monday alone. 51 of the state's 58 counties are now in the most restrictive tier.

Newsom said the numbers demonstrate the need for extreme caution.

“If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action,” he said.

The restrictions could resemble the stay-at-home order issued in March. The governor could unveil them as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Gianella Ghiglino brings you more of the Governor's comments and takes a closer look at what new restrictions could mean for Imperial County.