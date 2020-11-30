Monday Forecast: High’s 77°, Low’s 49°

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Near to slightly above normal temperatures will persist throughout the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), breezy conditions can be expected this morning east of Phoenix, and Tuesday afternoon over southeast California.

Monday will have a high near 77 as breezy conditions prevail with a north northeast wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

A strong storm system will enter from the north by the middle of the week, bringing another round of breezy conditions and a slight cool down.

Unsettled weather may continue into the weekend.