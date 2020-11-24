Local leaders, YRMC urge safety ahead of Thanksgiving
Health officials encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines during the holiday season
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local leaders along with the Yuma Regional Medical Center advise the community to protect themselves from COVID-19 and the flu.
YRMC recommends that the community follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as we partake in holiday traditions this year.
Health officials share tips for a safe Thanksgiving amid the pandemic.
- Wear masks around family members outside your immediate household
- Limit the number of people at your holiday gatherings
- Host virtual Thanksgiving dinners for those who are more at risk
- Continue to practice social distancing
