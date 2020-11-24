Local leaders, YRMC urge safety ahead of Thanksgiving

News

Health officials encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines during the holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local leaders along with the Yuma Regional Medical Center advise the community to protect themselves from COVID-19 and the flu.

YRMC recommends that the community follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as we partake in holiday traditions this year.

Health officials share tips for a safe Thanksgiving amid the pandemic.