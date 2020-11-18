Autopsy takes center stage at Cardwell trial

News

Emergency room doctor also provides testimony - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jurors learned more Wednesday about the death of little Celine Carreno from the man who performed her autopsy.

Celine died in May of 2015. Her stepfather, Jared Cardwell is on trial for her murder.

Greg Hess was the chief medical examiner at the time of her death. Wednesday he discussed his examination, and displayed photos of his findings.

The photos depicted the chemical burns found on the child's face. A number of witnesses have already testified about the injuries. At least eight bright red burns covered Celine's face at the time of her death, with one covering her entire left cheek. Other photos showed bruises on Celine's side and down her back.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez provides a recap of the Cardwell trial:

Hess couldn't pinpoint the age of the bruises, but he could say the burns happened not long before her death.

He also noted a cut inside the child's lower lip. Hess said it looked like the injury was caused by firm pressure pushing her lip against her teeth.

Hess also confirmed for jurors that the child died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Jurors also heard from the doctor who examined Celine when she arrived at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Dr. Phillip Richmond actually pronounced the child dead.

Dr. Richmond told the court, when the toddler arrived in the emergency room signs of rigor mortis were setting in. He also noted her body temperature had dropped to 80-degrees, that she had no sign of a heartbeat, nor did she have any blood pressure.

The doctor described unsuccessfully trying to revive the girl, and then pronouncing her dead.

Dr. Richmond also told jurors about asking her parents, Cardwell and mother Beatriz Carreno, about the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries and death. He said neither showed any emotion.

Cardwell's trial continues Thursday. News 11's Crystal Jimenez will be there.

.