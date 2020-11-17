YCSO issue sex offender notification alert

News

George James is not wanted by YCSO at this time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office notifies the community of another sex offender who recently changed his home address.

YCSO says George James, 49, now lives at the 2100 block of 16th Street in Yuma.

He is 6'2, weighs 275 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

James is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

On December 9, 2013, James pled guilty in Michigan to one count of child sexually abusive material possession and one count of computer use to commit a crime.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

James is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.