Arizona Superintendent advocates for statewide mask mandate

Hoffman's tweet comes after COVID-19 cases once again increase

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, wants a statewide mask mandate to keep protecting students and families.

In a tweet on Monday, Hoffman said she wants quarantine and testing requirements for seasonal residents.

Hoffman also said she wants a limit on social gatherings, a statewide pause on sports, and to expand outdoor dining.

These #COVID19 mitigation efforts are essential to protecting our healthcare and education professionals and institutions, including our students and families. pic.twitter.com/0KYqja3HMd — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) November 16, 2020

In a letter, the Arizona Education Association (AEA) reiterated the importance of implementing a statewide COVID-19 plan for schools.

AEA stated the guidelines in place are not sufficient.