Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:52 am

Arizona Superintendent advocates for statewide mask mandate

kh

Hoffman's tweet comes after COVID-19 cases once again increase

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, wants a statewide mask mandate to keep protecting students and families.

In a tweet on Monday, Hoffman said she wants quarantine and testing requirements for seasonal residents.

Hoffman also said she wants a limit on social gatherings, a statewide pause on sports, and to expand outdoor dining.

In a letter, the Arizona Education Association (AEA) reiterated the importance of implementing a statewide COVID-19 plan for schools.

AEA stated the guidelines in place are not sufficient.

AEA letter to Governor Doug Ducey.Download

Arizona News / Education / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content