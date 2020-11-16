El Centro officer’s trial set back due to COVID-19 “exposures”

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel examines how the pandemic could impact Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado's case

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), El Centro Police Officer Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado was back in court Monday morning.

Hurtado is facing multiple charges of assault and false imprisonment against 31-year-old, Brawley resident Alexis Retana.

Hurtado is alleged to have assaulted Retana on January 3rd. According to court proceedings, Retana was reportedly having an affair with Hurtado's husband Michael Hurtado.

Hurtado's case has slowly moved through the courts due to countless time waivers and setbacks.

Both parties were expected to move forward with a jury trial date Monday, but Imperial County District Attorney Mario Vela, who is representing the people said a person expected to witness in the case had been exposed to COVID-19.

Vela said more time was needed to receive the witness's test results and ensure the witness was ready to fully participate in the trial.

Judge L. Brooks Anderholt advised Vela not to push back Monday's conference.

"Under these COVID circumstances, it will take a number of days to select your jury. I'm just going to give you the heads up you may not go out," said Judge Anderholt.

Anderholt added that he has another important trial starting next week and cannot guarantee he will be able to take on Hurtado's case within the time frame they have for the case which is December 30th.

Hurtado's defense attorney Earl Robertson objected to the trailing of the case.

“It’s been a great inconvenience for me, and my client has a speedy trial right," said Roberston.

Judge Anderholt approved to reconvene to next week.

On the witness line up for Hurtado's case are several police officers from the El Centro and Imperial police department.

Both parties and witnesses are expected back in court Monday, November 23rd at 8:00 a.m.