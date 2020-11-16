El Centro border agents find drugs hidden in car batteries

News

Agents found more than $35,000 worth of meth in packages

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a 30-year-old after they found drug packages in his vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened last Saturday at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The man was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan when he approached the checkpoint.

He was sent to secondary inspection for a further investigation of his vehicle.

Agents said they were given consent to scan the vehicle with a mobile x-ray inspection system and noticed irregularities in the car's trunk.

They found four vacuum-sealed packages of drugs hidden inside of two-car battery boosters and two power converters located inside the vehicle.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the drugs was 15.79 pounds, with an estimated value of $35,527.

The 30-year-old was arrested and the vehicle and drugs were seized.