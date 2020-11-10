Two arrested after drone drops packages of meth

News

A man and a woman are in custody after agents say they seized more than 24 pounds of meth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two people last Thursday after picking up multiple drug packages dropped by a drone.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the drugs were dropped by a drone coming from Mexico.

Border agents detected a small-unmanned aircraft system making multiple trips into the U.S. from Mexico near San Luis around 1:45 a.m.

Agents observed the drone dropping multiple packages of methamphetamine.

They also detained two people near the home the packages were being dropped at.

The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on the home and found 24.9 pounds of meth and a .357 magnum revolver.

Agents said the drugs have a value of more than $225,000.

The man and woman remain in custody.