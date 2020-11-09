American Legion Post #19 prepares for annual parade

News

Annual Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Post #19 will be hosting their annual Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The parade is set to start at 9 a.m.

The parade will start on 18th Street and 4th Avenue and then head south on 4th Avenue until it turns east on 25th Street and then south on Virginia Drive. The parade will end at the American Legion Post #19 where a brief service will be held.

"At first we were not going to hold the parade because of everything that has been going on with COVID. But, we got a call from the city and they said hey, the city needs this parade to go on. So, we got to gether and knucked down, got to work, and got everything lined up and we're holding the parade." Said Larry Lord the American Legion Post #19 Veterans Day Parade chair.