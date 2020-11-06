Cardwell’s defense team argues unfair treatment

News

Editors Note: The name of the NCIS Agent was previously misspelled and has been corrected.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Jared Cardwell defense team argued on Friday how he was questioned after investigators found out what caused Celine Carreno's death.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Agent Jeff Ruby returned to the stand where he was questioned by Cardwell's defense attorney.

As Agent Ruby was questioned, it was revealed the autopsy determined Celine's time of death to be 8:35 p.m. on May 18, 2015.

Her mother, Beatriz Carreno, didn't find her until the next morning after 8 am.

The defense team brought up the subject of the interviews that were played Thursday for jurors. Questioning the way Cardwell was asked certain questions.

The defense asked Agent Ruby if Cardwell was frustrating because he told him he didn't know what happened to Celine.

Agent Ruby said Cardwell frustrated him because he thought he wasn't telling the truth.

Stay tune with News 11's Crystal Jimenez as she keeps you updated with the newest information on Jared Cardwell's case next Thursday.