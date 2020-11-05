New revelations in Cardwell case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prosecutors showed jurors video of an interview with Jared Cardwell from the days following his stepdaughter's death as his trial moved through its third week.

Cardwell is accused of killing the 20-month old girl. He faces second-degree murder charges.

Celine Carreno died on May 18, 2015. The interview shown in court Thursday was from just four days later.

At that time, investigators had learned the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. However, how she got the injuries remained unclear.