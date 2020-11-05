Meth, fentanyl, heroin seized at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

Border Patrol agents say they seized more than $225K worth of drugs.

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 61-year-old man was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin in his vehicle, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The man approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint on Wednesday morning when a canine alerted to his vehicle.

Agents said a further inspection of his car led them to find 66 vacuum sealed packages of drugs hidden inside the fuel tank.

64 of those packages tested positive for meth, the other two tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

CBP says the weight of the meth was 83.53 pounds with a value of $187,942.

The fentanyl weighed 1.65 pounds with a value of $18,870. As for the heroin, it weighed 1.49 pounds with a value of $19,040.

Agents arrested the man and seized the vehicle and drugs.