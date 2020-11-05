Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva reacts to protests in Maricopa County

News

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with Rep. Grijalva about aftermath of Election Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Raúl Grijalva says he's a bit confused about recent demonstrations outside a Phoenix vote processing center.

About a hundred people gathered outside the downtown facility Wednesday night to protest the "stealing" of the election from President Donald Trump. Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called in to shield election workers from the crowd.

“Honestly, I don’t understand the point of the demonstration, I don’t understand the point that Representative Gosar is trying to make. Votes are being counted, that’s the law, and every vote that is eligible should be counted." said Grijalva.

A smaller group of demonstrators remained outside the facility Thursday afternoon, and into the evening.

The Trump campaign has taken legal action against several states. It claims poll workers in a few uncalled states are counting ballots illegally. Congressman Grijalva suggests there’s no evidence to back those accusations.

“I thought the vote in Arizona went well, minimum disruptions, and efforts to disrupt after the fact to stop the count, to question the legitimacy are for me, border on the silly.”

The remainder of the votes left to be counted in Arizona could help turn the tide for the President. But, in the event there’s calls for a recount or a lawsuit from Trump’s lawyers, Grijalva says the Grand Canyon state stands ready.

“Weeks ago, Trump kind of announced there would be legal action, that he was preparing his lawyers, and they have been. They’ve been filing efforts to suppress votes for close to 3 or 4 months. So, the legal response by the Democratic Party and the National Party through the state party is going to be there. Whatever issue they come up with is not going to go unanswered.” he said.

Grijalva says, in spite of the delay in results, he remains optimistic is party will prevail.

“It’s a count, and the margin between Biden and Trump fluctuates, you know Biden is still ahead, I am confident he is going to win and prevail and that the 11 electoral votes of Arizona are going to go to President Biden and Vice President Harris”, said Grijalva.

As for the Congressman’s plans for District 3 during his upcoming term, Rep. Grijalva says that depends entirely upon who wins the presidency.

“A lot depends on Trump or no Trump, to be honest with you. The initiatives that I have for the borderlands and others, the initiatives we have around economic development and job creation depend on a Democratic administration. It’s difficult to say what you are going to do, because we need the support of the executive branch and we haven’t had it for four years.“

For the latest election news be sure to visit our Decision 2020 page, and for complete election results, click here.