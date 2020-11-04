Warm weather for the next few days

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Very warm and unseasonable temperatures will persist through Friday with readings reaching up to 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), afternoon highs should hover at or above 90 degrees for many lower elevation communities and possible record heat Thursday.

A drastic cool down is expected this weekend as a cold weather system moves through the region, with 60's and 70's for highs and 30's and 40's for lows.

This weekend`s weather system will also bring windy conditions and a slight chance for precipitation.