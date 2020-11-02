U.S. Marshals rescue 27 missing children in Virginia

News

(KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Marshals rescue 27 children in Virginia in an operation rescue.

The U.S. Department of Justice says, "Operation Find our Children," a five-day operation led authorities to the location of six additional children previously being reported as missing but later found in the custody of their legal guardian.

Many of the recoveries occurred in large population centers. However, seven occurred in less populous areas, including Roanoke and Abingdon.

"The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable children in our society and 'Operation Find Our Children' does just that," Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a statement."While this Virginia operation is the most recent recovery of endangered and missing children led by the US Marshals Service this year, we have also recovered more than 440 kids in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, and other states. Because of this initiative, the recovered children are now out of harm's way," Rosen said.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it has recovered missing children in 75 percent of its cases it has received in the last five years.