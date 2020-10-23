Woman arrested after allegedly firing shots along U.S. 95

News

YCSO says the suspect is facing aggravated assault charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for pointing a gun at a man on Highway 95 north of mile marker 40, sheriff's say.

YCSO identifies the suspect as Dorothy Sue Hall from Yuma.

It says Hall and her passenger, a man, were traveling in a white Chevrolet van when she pumped the breaks, causing the driver behind her, a man traveling in a white Ford Explorer, to crash into her vehicle.

Sheriff's say Hall knew the man traveling in the white Ford.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles then pulled over Highway 95 near mile marker 40, where Hall then waved a firearm and fired into the ground near the Ford Explorer.

It says the man was still in the explorer when Hall fired the shot.

Deputies say both cars continued northbound on 95 to mile marker 53, where they turned into a wash. They say the drivers and the passenger then abandoned both vehicles.

Hall and the driver of the Ford Explorer were found and detained by officers. As for Hall's passenger, he was picked up by someone else in another vehicle.

The passenger was later found in Quartzite.

No one was injured, but deputies say they found the weapon in the area of Highway 95 and mile marker 45.

Highway 95 was closed for several hours and Yuma Proving Ground remained on lockdown as officers investigated the scene.

Hall faces aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and endangerment per domestic violence charges.

The two other men were released by YCSO.

YPG Police, Border Patrol Agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations assisted YCSO to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.