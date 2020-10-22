Breaking News: Reports of shots fired along U.S. 95

News

Traffic stopped for suspect search and investigation

UPDATE: 4:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) commander has issued a statement on Thursday's incident near the Army facility.

Colonel Ben "Patrick" McFall III released this statement around four Thursday afternoon:

"Initial reports indicate that none of the people involved in this incident were employed by Yuma Proving Ground. We are so thankful for our local, state, and federal law enforcement personnel for performing their mission." -Colonel Ben "Patrick" McFall III, YPG Commander

The Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS), U.S. Border Patrol, and YPG Police continue to search for the suspects.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A number of law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of shots fired along U.S. 95 near Yuma Proving Ground.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said details are limited, but confirmed the shots fired call may be tied to a domestic violence incident on Yuma Proving Ground property.

DPS said no one was injured, but a woman is in custody. Law enforcement set up a perimeter as they look for a male suspect.

Reports indicate Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS), U.S. Border Patrol, and YPG Police are currently on the scene.

Currently traffic in both directions is shut down while the Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS), U.S. Border Patrol, and YPG Police search for suspects.

