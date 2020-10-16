Community comes out to watch W.T.I. training at Kiwanis Park

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KECY) - The Marine Corps' Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) has returned to Yuma after canceling the spring session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday night, WTI students are conducting a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise.

A spectating moment right here at Kiwanis Park.

Where more than 30 aircraft will be involved in this training, Now they are coming from both Twentynine Palms and Yuma Marine Corps. Bases

Two primary aircraft in this exercise are the UH-1Y Huey and the much larger CH-53 Super Stallion.

We want to keep in mind the safety of the students and the general public.

FAA regulations followed and aircraft flew a minimum of 500 feet above the ground over the city.

Aircraft will avoid major population regions.

Many are surprised to see this type of action in real life, including Rosalee Flores.

“I feel like it's real-life, I feel like they're actually doing that, I'm like, wait a minute, are they doing something out here”

“I find really it interesting and it's very nice that they do this so that people can see what they did you know that the military is actually doing stuff for the, for our country.”

Spectators were obviously welcomed out here but asked to follow the law enforcement instructions for their safety.

The Yuma fire and police departments a part of the training where they were augmenting roles during these scenarios.