Brawley woman killed in hit-and-run

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Brawley woman.

It happened around nine Wednesday night in the 400 block of West Main Street in Brawley.

The Brawley Police Department says 38-year-old, Kristen Delgado was walking when a car struck her.

The driver fled the scene. Police describe the car as a gray, late-model Dodge pickup truck with a camper shell. Officers believe it will have damage to its front right side.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brawley Police Department at (760) 344-2111.