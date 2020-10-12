USPS announces price hikes are on the way

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Sending mail might get a little more expensive in 20-21. The U.S. Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission that it's planning to increase prices.

The new proposal raises the price of First-Class mail by 1.8% and all other categories by 1.5%.

Some prices will remain unchanged -- like the Forever Stamp at 55 cents.

Others will only go up one cent.

The single-piece letter additional ounce is set to increase by 5 cents to 20 cents.

The Postal Service Board of Governors believes these changes will keep them competitive while also providing the agency with revenue.

The commission will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect on January 24th, 2021.