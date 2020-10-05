Police: Mexicali woman stabbed to death by her husband

News

Police say the woman had a restraining order on her husband for quite some time

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police say they arrested a man last Wednesday after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Mexicali.

The stabbing took place at the victim's house located in the subdivision of Rincones del Puebla.

Witnesses tell Telemundo 3 Noticias police found the kitchen knife the suspect used hidden and wrapped in clothes.

Court documents show this isn't the first time the suspect has put his hands on the victim, Veronica Martinez.

Police say Martinez had a restraining order on the suspect for quite some time after being abusive to her.

After the alleged crime, a judge had sufficient evidence to declare it as another femicide registered in Mexicali.

Police continue to investigate and say it may take up to six months to conclude the investigation.

Martinez was a mother of four.

In August, another woman was murdered by her boyfriend, in which police say it was a case of domestic violence.

Recent studies estimate as many as 10 women are murdered in Mexico every day. Mexico's National Survey on Victimization and Perception of Public Security (Envipe) says the rate of femicide, or female murders, has doubled in the past five-years. In addition, reports indicate 40% of female murder victims know their killers.