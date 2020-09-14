Police investigate another case of femicide in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-A 33-year-old woman from Mexicali was shot in the chest and killed during a domestic dispute, according to police.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial said the woman was killed Friday night.

A 911 call led police to discover the women lying on the floor near Constituyentes and Rio Presidio Streets in the Carbajal neighborhood.

The woman was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries.

Police said Sandra Melissa was shot in her right chest after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend inside his vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

