7 arrested protesting police brutality in Arizona

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police arrested seven protesters during a demonstration against police brutality on Saturday.

Phoenix police officer Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the arrests happened after a group of protesters began blocking traffic by marching, not stopping after police warned them repeatedly.

Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro has stated on Facebook, "Police stalked and ambushed leaders." At the same time, organizers attempted to make sure all the people left the demonstration safely.

The group has also stated police were manufacturing charges to intimidate protesters.

[RELATED:Officer testified that police knocked 'six or seven' times before Breonna Taylor was fatally shot]

It is being reported the demonstration was held to honor Dion Johnson and Breonna Taylor.

[RELATED: No charges for Arizona state trooper accused of fatal shooting a Black man]