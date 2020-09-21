No charges for Arizona state trooper accused of fatal shooting a Black man

Arizona News

Dion Johnson shot and killed in Phoenix in May

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY ) - Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against an Arizona state trooper in connection with the fatal shooting of a Black man in Phoenix this spring.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said charges weren't warranted against Trooper George Cervantes.

28-year-old Dion Johnson died on May 25 after Cervantes shot him on the side of a Phoenix highway. Phoenix police reports indicate Johnson's car was parked on the shoulder of the Loop 1010 freeway. They show he was passed out in the driver's seat when the trooper came up to his vehicle.

In addition, police records show, Cervantes removed a gun from the car.

The report shows, Cervantes told investigators he had Johnson partially handcuffed when the suspect began struggling with him. The trooper claimed Johnson tried to pull him into the car through an open door. He said he feared losing control of his gun if Johnson overpowered him, so he shot him.

Federal investigators are looking into the case. Johnson's family wants Cervantes, and a second trooper, fired.

Dion Johnson died on the same day as George Floyd. His shooting contributed to several nights of protests in the Phoenix downtown area.