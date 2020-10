News

(KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump heads to Arizona for two events.

AzFamily says President Trump will hold a "Make America Great Again" event in Tucson on October 5 and Flagstaff on October 6.

He was last in Phoenix on September 14.

Joe Biden has not made any campaign appearances with Kamala Harris in Arizona.

News 11 and 13 On Your Side will bring you the latest news on President Trump's visit to Arizona.