District One brings students back to the classroom

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from Yuma District One headed back into classrooms Thursday for the first time in months. However, remote learning will still continue.

Teachers have been waiting for this day since coronavirus stopped the world in March, and left classrooms empty.

Ashley Aitkens, a Woodard Jr High teacher, will only have five students the first half of the week, and another five the second half.

All students will stay in their homeroom classroom throughout the day.

District One created a schedule where students with last names A-L will attend Monday and Tuesday. Students with last names M-Z will attend Thursday and Friday. This leaves classrooms empty on Wednesdays for special cleanings.

Aitkens says there are hand sanitizer stations, thermometer stations, and social distancing signs all over campus to help protect students from the coronavirus while they're at school.

Desks are also further separated than before. Kids will spend lunchtime with the same group of homeroom students.

For Aitkens, being back in the classroom with her students is exactly where she needs to be.

"There's nothing like seeing a child smile. My passion is math so when I get to actually see them in a classroom and that excitement that comes with learning something, it makes my job completely worth it." Aitkens tells us.

While some students will be back in classrooms six hours a day, two days a week, they will also continue remote learning. Parents and kids also have the option of staying in full-time distance learning, if they're concerned about the risk of coronavirus.

At this point, District One is still seeing how many of its students have opted to return to campus, and how many have not.