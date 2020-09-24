Yuma School District One to begin in-person classes

News

YSDO says Yuma has met all three benchmarks to reopen schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says Yuma has met all three benchmarks for Yuma School District One (YSDO) students to being in-person learning.

In-person learning and hybrid learning begin Thursday, October 1st.

The Yuma School District One Governing Board previously stated the reopening of in-person learning would not begin until it safely met the benchmarks for two weeks in a row.

James Sheldahl, District One Superintendent said, “I am grateful for our Governing Board, which chose a data-driven approach to returning to school and stayed the course. Their consistent support for students and staff is truly commendable.”

Parents now have the choice to send their child to school in a hybrid model or remain remote learning at home.

The district says this does not change the programs and schedules teachers have been using remotely.

The hybrid model consists of two days of in-person learning with three days of remote learning, either at home or on campus.

Students will be separated into two groups.

They will be attending in-person learning on different days to ensure small

class sizes and social distancing.