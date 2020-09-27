Joe Montana and wife prevent attempted kidnapping of grandchild

News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted a home intruder over the weekend in California.

Authorities reported of a break in at the home of the Montana's in Malibu. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Montana's 9-month-old grandchild was sleeping in a playpen Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and snatched the baby out of the playpen.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman and demanded the woman to give back their grandchild. The strange woman refused and after a tussle, Jennifer Montana was able to pry the baby out of the woman's arms. The woman who broke in ran off.

The sheriff's office say the woman, whom authorities identified as Sodsai Dalzell, fled the scene but was later arrested. She is facing kidnapping and burglary charges.