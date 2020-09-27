CA Police shoot armed man carrying hatchet

News

MODESTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man armed with a hatchet was shot during a struggle with sheriff's deputies while attempting to take him into custody on Sunday.

The Stanilaus County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, two deputies were reporting to a business for reports of a silent alarm at around 5 a.m.

When the deputies arrived at the business, they found a 40-year-old man outside the business and attempted to take him into custody. The man resisted arrest and a struggle broke out, and then a shooting ensued.

Authorities said the deputies gave first-aid and called for an ambulance for the man, but was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Both deputies were also injured during the struggle, however, it has not been reported what injuries the deputies suffered. The sheriff's office report both deputies have been treated and released from a hospital.

Both deputies will be assigned to administrative duties while authorities conduct a criminal and internal investigation into the shooting. The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office will also be conducting its own investigation to review the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

The identities of the deputies or the deceased man have not been released.