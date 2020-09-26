More arrests made at Breonna Taylor marches

News

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple people arrested following protests in the San Diego and West Hollywood area.

Following the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case, where only one of the three police officers demonstrators took to the city on Friday, the third night in a row of the protests.

The group organized downtown and began marching while chanting "no justice, no peace."

San Diego police are reporting three people in San Diego were arrested; one for robbery, and the other two for interfering with an arrest.

According to officials, deputies had to arrest at least six in West Hollywood.

The deputies gave dispersal orders to the group and witnessed pickup trucks driving recklessly.

Officials are reporting that a deputy was knocked down to the ground and assaulted when someone got out of one of the trucks.

The pending charges include reckless driving, unlawful assembly, and assaulting a deputy.