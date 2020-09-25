Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

News

YPD's top suspects for September 25, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Todd Leroy Jenkins

White male, 56

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185

Brown hair, hazel eyes.

Alias: Todo Jenkins, John Allen Jenkins.

Tattoos: Chest – hearts.

Wanted for: Probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class six felony.



Pedro Peralta Barboza

Hispanic male, 22

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 130

Brown hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: Right forearm - “Llegal (stage name)”/ picture of “Santa Muerte”, left wrist – music symbol, left hand – 3 dots.

Wanted for: Probation violation on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a class four felony.

Ashley Ann Dinges

White female, 38

Height: 5’0”

Weight: 106

Blond hair, blue eyes

Tattoo: Right thigh – heart.

Wanted for: Probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, and attempted possession

Benjamin Garcia

Hispanic male, 30

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 165

Brown hair, brown eyes.

Alias: Benjamin Daniel, Benjamin Forth, “Goofy”

Tattoos: Left forearm – “Jessie”, face – “VI”, back – “HOS” / sun.

Wanted for: Probation violation on a charge of shoplifting, a class four felony