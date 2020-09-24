Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

News

They are expected to recover

(KYMA, KECY) - Two police officers are recovering after protesters shot them after a grand jury’s decision not to indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says one of the officers was treated and released with a wound to his leg.

The other officer was shot in the stomach and is doing well after the surgery.

Protesters around the cities take to the streets following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision.

So far, police officers have arrested 13 people after they were caught smashing windows and spray painting buildings. The Associated Press says multiple officers were injured Wednesday night.

Sources say one police officer was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

In Minnesota, several hundred demonstrators rallied late Wednesday at the state Capitol in St. Paul before marching onto an interstate. Protesters denounced what they said was a criminal justice system that has failed to hold the officers accountable for Taylor’s death.

In Denver, a man was detained Wednesday night after driving his car through a group of people protesting.

Thankfully, no one was injured.