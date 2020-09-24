Kettlebell shaped meth packages found in Calexico

News

More than $9,000 worth of meth was found in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents stop multiple smuggling attempts of methamphetamine through the border.

The first incident occurred Wednesday night.

Agents patrolling Andrade Avenue and First Street found two electrical tape wrapped packages lying on the ground.

They say the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth discovered was 2.1 pounds, valued at $4,725.

The next day, agents say a Remote Video Surveillance Operator led them to find two other packages near G. Anaya and Second Street.

It too tested positive for meth.

These packages weighed 2 pounds, valued at $4,500.

Agents turned over the drugs to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.