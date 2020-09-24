CBP continues to seize meth in Salton City

News

Border Patrol agents found more than $19,000 worth of meth

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents continue to stop drugs attempts in Salton City.

A man was arrested on Tuesday at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint after agents found packages of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

It was around 1 p.m. when a man driving a black Buick was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

After agents searched the car, they found a large bundle wrapped in foil inside the oil pan of the vehicle. It appeared to be a white crystal-like substance inside the packages that tested positive for meth.

They said the weight of the drugs weighed around 8.5 pounds and are worth $19,125.

The 26-year-old driver, the car and drugs, were sent to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.