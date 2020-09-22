Skip to Content
CBP: Agent stabbed by an undocumented immigrant near Nogales

CBP said the suspect was shot and killed after attacking the agent

(KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said one of their agents was attacked and stabbed multiple times while patrolling near Nogales, Ariz.

It said the incident happened Monday evening.

According to CBP, the agent attempted to arrest a group of undocumented immigrants but was stabbed multiple times by one of the individuals in the group.

The agent shot and killed the suspect.

Paramedics then flew the agent to a local hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate.

