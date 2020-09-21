One dead, one wounded in Brawley double shooting

News

Police said shooting is gang related

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Sunday morning in Brawley.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The Brawley Police Department received reports of multiple gunshots from the 1100 block of Leonard Street.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital told police two victims with gunshot wounds were being treated at their facility. The first victim, a 26-year-old man, died at the hospital, and the second victim, a 26-year-old man, was transported to a regional trauma center.

Police said the double shooting on Sunday is believed to be gang related.

Brawley Police Department Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a murder and attempted murder. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Rotner at (760) 351-7777.

13 On Your Side's Alexandra Rangel will have new updated on the double shooting at 4 p.m.