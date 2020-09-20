Breaking News: Brawley police investigate double shooting
Incident sends Pioneers Memorial Hospital into brief lockdown
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Police are investigating a double shooting.
Police radio dispatch logs show the incident happened around two Sunday morning near K and Cross Streets. Reports indicate gunfire injured two suspects. It's unclear if both survived.
Pioneers Memorial Hospital went into a brief lockdown after the shooting victims arrived.
CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel is gathering more details on this incident. We'll provide updates as that information becomes available.
