Breaking News: Brawley police investigate double shooting

Crime

Incident sends Pioneers Memorial Hospital into brief lockdown

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Police are investigating a double shooting.

Police radio dispatch logs show the incident happened around two Sunday morning near K and Cross Streets. Reports indicate gunfire injured two suspects. It's unclear if both survived.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital went into a brief lockdown after the shooting victims arrived.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel is gathering more details on this incident. We'll provide updates as that information becomes available.