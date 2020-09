News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police say another sex offender has a new home address.

The Yuma Police Department says Russell Stephen Leed, 33, now lives at the 5000 block E. 27th Place in Yuma.

On June 11, 2008, Leed pled guilty to one count Possession of Child Pornography.

He is described as 6 feet, 9 inches, 355 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes and is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.