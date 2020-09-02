Gov. Ducey issues executive order delaying expiration of driver licenses

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Governor Doug Ducey issues an executive order on Tuesday deferring driver license renewals to reduce the traffic for in-person visits to Arizona Motor Vehicle Division.

Gov. Ducey says by renewing your license online, you are helping Arizona to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Arizona continues to focus on proactive steps to protect the health of our communities and keep our state moving in the right direction,” said Governor Ducey. "Today’s commonsense Executive Order extends the deadline for drivers to renew their licenses by one year, helping reduce the number of in-person MVD visits during the upcoming months and protecting our most vulnerable.”

The order is for licenses that expire between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

To renew your license now, click here.