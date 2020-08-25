The search continues for missing Fort Hood soldier pending sexual harassment investigation

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The latest missing soldier from Fort Hood, Texas, complained of being sexually harassed, according to Sergeant Elder Fernandes' family.

The Fernandes family tells ABC News Elder reported being sexually harassed in the months leading up to his disappearance.

"It was an ongoing investigation for two months that will never get closure," his mother said. "And there's a lot more that I don't know; only Elder will be able to tell us, when we find him."

Elder's division, 1st Cavalry Division, confirmed there is an open investigation into alleged abusive sexual contact involving Elder, stating Elder was moved to a new unit, and steps were taken to shield him from retribution.

"The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options," said division spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam. He adds, "The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals."

Brautigam says Fernandes was hospital from August 11-17, the day he went missing.

However, Army officials do not say the reason Fernandes was hospitalized, "citing patient confidentiality rules."

The family says they spoke to Elder while he was hospitalized but did not reveal much information as to why he was there.

Sources say Fernandes was last seen by his staff sergeant on August 21, when he was dropped off in a home in Killeen, police said.

His aunt said Fernandes used to live at the address, but his former roommate told the family he had not stayed there for some time, and never entered after he was dropped off.

Fort Hood officials say they continue to search for him.

However, information from fellow Fort Hood soldiers say Fernandes may have left Fort Hood on his own.

Fernandes' family says Fort Hood officials have not been helpful.

Fernandes was last seen wearing a black Army T-shirt and shorts with black, orange and yellow athletic shoes. Anyone with information on Fernandes is urged to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170, U.S. Army CID at 254-287-2722, or the Killeen Police Department at 254-200-7905.