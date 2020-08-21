Another soldier goes missing in Fort Hood

News

FORT HOOD, Texas (KYMA, KECY)-Another missing soldier is added to Fort Hood's list.

Authorities seek help in locating 23-year-old Sergeant Elder Fernandez, a soldier who went missing on Monday.

USA Today reports Fernandez is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, officials said. He was last seen Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his Killeen home, police said.

We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Please contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722, if you have any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/81I1SEx9hl — 1st Cavalry Division (@1stCavalryDiv) August 20, 2020

The Fernandez family contacted police on Wednesday.

Fernandez is the second Fort Hood soldier to go missing this year.

U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen was reported missing in April.

Authorities found her remains at the end of July.

Authorities describe Fernandez to be 5 feet, 4 inches, and around 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and a T-shirt with red athletic shoes.

“We are actively searching to locate him and continue to stay in contact with his family, friends, and law enforcement. Our primary concern is to ensure his safety and well-being,” Fort Hood officials said.