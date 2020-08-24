Woman busted at Highway 86 checkpoint with meth

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a woman after she was caught with methamphetamine in her vehicle at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

The El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents says the incident happened on Sunday at approximately 7:44 a.m.

The woman driving a black Nissan Versa was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents discovered 60 bundles wrapped in black electrical tape hidden inside of the vehicle’s floorboards, back seat, and rocker panels.

The bundles tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 148.61 pounds, with an estimated value of $334,372.

The woman, a United States citizen was arrested and escorted to the detention area for further processing.

The driver, the vehicle, and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.