Parents of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant seek death penalty for his killer

(KYMA, KECY)-The mother of the five-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his neighbor while riding his bicycle says she demands justice for her child.

Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike outside his father's home in Wilson, North Carolina last week when a man walked up to him and shot him in the head, witnesses told police.

The suspect, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms allegedly killed Cannon last week in what was described as an execution-style murder. Sessoms was charged with first-degree murder.

CNN reports his father, Austin Hinnant, was inside the house when he heard the shot go off. "The first thing that went through my mind was maybe he just fell off his bike," he said. "The closer I got to him, the more I realized it was something far more serious."

When he saw his son, he cradled him in his arms and pleaded for help. "I screamed, 'Somebody, please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please,'" he said.

The mother, Bonny Waddell, told WSOC-TV, "I want the death penalty and I’m gonna seek it. My baby didn’t deserve this, he had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes.”

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $756,000.

Police have not revealed a motive in the slaying. Cannon's father also said he’s not sure why the boy was killed.

Cannon was laid to rest on August 13.