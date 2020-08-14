5-year-old shot and killed while riding bike in North Carolina

News

Witnesses say the boy was shot in his own front yard in front of his two sisters

(KYMA, KECY)-A North Carolina man accused of shooting and killing a five-year-old is charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Wilson, North Carolina.

ABC 11 News says when police arrived at the scene, it found five-year-old boy Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts. The boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms. He was arrested on Monday.

A neighbor from the neighborhood says Hinnant always had a smile on his face as she described the little boy.

"He would come over, he and my husband would always talk back and forth, and he would ask my husband to put air in his tire," she said. "If he saw me on the porch with a popsicle, he would always come over and ask me if he could have a popsicle," said the neighbor Charlene Walburn.

Witnesses described to police what happened Sunday night.

"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang. We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door," said Walburn.

According to Walburn, she said Sessoms allegedly walked up to Hinnant who was sitting on his bike and shot him.

They said they heard the cries of Cannon's father saying his son was shot.

Walburn continues, "I just don't understand why he did it. How can you walk up to a little boy, point-blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"