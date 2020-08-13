The pedestrian crossing from Mexicali to Calexico closes next week

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3)-The tunnel of the pedestrian crossing of the West gate will permanently close next week as part of the modernization work carried out by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

People will now access the international crossing through a metallic bridge located in the customs area.

Starting Thursday, the Zorrilla alley next to El Tecolote parking lot will close as part of the construction work of the passage that runs to Colón Avenue.

SCT says the traffic from Calexico to Mexicali will be diverted by Rio Nuevo since the vehicular bridge will be exclusively for the entrance lanes to Calexico.

The construction of the quarter-mile-long crossing includes a bridge to cross the railroad, a vehicular bridge, and a pedestrian crossing.