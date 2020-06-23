President Trump holds border security roundtable in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable briefing on border security with officials from Customs and Border Protection in Yuma.

Along with CBP officials, Governor Doug Ducey was present, Senator Martha McSally, and City of Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

Trump says he's thrilled to be back in Yuma to see the 200th mile completion of the border wall.

This morning President Trump said, "Our borders have never been so secure. The numbers now, including not only the wall but the wall has also helped a lot, where we have the 220 miles, is almost essentially 99.6 once you get up there it gets very high. It's just about unclimbable. During the past two months, we've seen the lowest number of illegal border crossings in years. Illegal crossings from Central America are down 97 percent."

During the roundtable, President Trump says in California, there is an area that has a lot of infections. And if it wasn't for the border wall, it would be much worse.

[RELATED STORY: President Trump to mark completion of border wall’s 200th mile]

Trump continues by saying, "When I was first elected there were wide stretches of the border that were not protected. These new walls will stop drug traffickers, sex traffickers, etc. Because of you, we have been able to protect people. I'm grateful. I know there's more to do. I look forward to working with you in the coming years to get it all done."

President Trump will be in Phoenix after his brief trip to Yuma. Trump will deliver remarks at a Students for Trump rally at Dream City Church.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. for the full coverage.