Both political parties speak on President’s visit to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Officials with the Arizona Republican Party confirmed to News 11 that President Donald Trump is visiting Yuma next week on Tuesday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers will be apart of the security detail on the day of the president's visit.

President Trump was just in Yuma on June 23.

Trump's visit to Yuma was to see the 200th-mile completion of the border wall. He also participated in a roundtable briefing on border security with officials from Customs and Border Protection.

News 11's Carmen Valencia spoke with both sides of the political spectrum on why they believe President Trump's visit to our region is important.

