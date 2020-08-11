Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants over the weekend in two separate events

News

(KYMA, KECY)-El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescue one person in distress and another man from drowning in an irrigation canal in two separate events over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the first incident occurred last Friday at approximately 7:24 p.m. Agents arrested a man in the Jacumba Wilderness south of Interstate 8 near In-Koh-Pah. It noticed the man was in pain and could not move. Agents determined the man had fractured his ankle and requested assistance from the Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit as well as local emergency medical flight services (EMFS).

CBP

BORSTAR agents arrived to the scene at approximately 9:18 p.m. and quickly assessed and stabilized the injured man onto a litter basket for extraction.

EMFS responded to the location and arrived on the scene. They were able to safely land and extract the injured man.

The man, a 47-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was transported to a hospital in San Diego to receive treatment for his injury.

The man will then be transferred to the El Centro Station Processing Center once he is medically cleared from the hospital for processing.

The second incident occurred Sunday at approximately 11:50 p.m. Calexico Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) room operators observed two individuals illegally cross the U.S. International Boundary and enter the Briar canal approximately 11 miles west of Calexico West Port of Entry.

Calexico Station agents assigned duties in the area, and they responded to the location. Agents say they found both men and saw one of them struggling to swim. It immediately launched an emergency rescue floatation disk towards the man that was drowning.

Agents were able to pull the man out of the water. No further medical attention was needed.

The two men from Mexico, were transported for processing and sent back to their country of origin after they cleared the screening process.